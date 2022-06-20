Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Presidency: 'Buhari prepared to use federal might to rig election for Tinubu - Omokri alleges
News photo Daily Post  - Reno Omokri, a socio-political activist, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari-administration of plotting to use Federal might to rig the presidential

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 "I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
6 APC didn’t buy votes during Ekiti election - Oyebanji says as he meets Buhari - Legit, 3 hours ago
7 You'll know who I am today - Elderly man confronts policeman for allegedly slapping him (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 EPL: Todd Boehly reacts as Chelsea Chairman, Bruce steps down - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 2023: Court Stops INEC From Closing Voter's Registration On June 30 - The New Diplomat, 5 hours ago
10 I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me - Tinubu - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
