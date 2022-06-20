Post News
News at a Glance
APC didn’t buy votes during Ekiti election - Oyebanji says as he meets Buhari
Legit
- Ekiti state governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, meets President Muhammadu Buhari and revealed neither he nor his party, the ruling APC, engaged in vote-buying.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Ekiti: Oyebanji, Adamu deny vote-buying allegations
The Nation:
APC didn’t buy any vote during Ekiti Gov poll – Oyebanji
The Guardian:
APC was not involved in vote-buying – Ekiti Governor-elect Oyebanji
AIT:
I didn't buy votes - Oyebanji
The Street Journal:
Oyebanji denies allegations of vote buying, says he won Ekiti election based on his previous performance as SSG
News Wire NGR:
We did not engage in vote-buying - Ekiti state Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji says
Naija News:
Ekiti 2022: Oyebanji Speaks On Allegations Of Vote-buying
News Breakers:
APC was not involved in vote-buying – Ekiti Governor-elect Oyebanji
Within Nigeria:
Ekiti Governor-Elect, Oyebanji reacts to speculations of vote-buying by APC
More Picks
1
"I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
6
APC didn’t buy votes during Ekiti election - Oyebanji says as he meets Buhari -
Legit,
3 hours ago
7
You'll know who I am today - Elderly man confronts policeman for allegedly slapping him (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
EPL: Todd Boehly reacts as Chelsea Chairman, Bruce steps down -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
9
2023: Court Stops INEC From Closing Voter's Registration On June 30 -
The New Diplomat,
5 hours ago
10
I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me - Tinubu - P.M. News -
PM News,
20 hours ago
