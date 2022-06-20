Former NFF Secretary-General Sani Toro, Ex-Eagles Assistant Coach Abducted in Nasarawa Star News - A former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sani Toro, former Assistant Coach of the Nigeria Super Eagles, Garba Yila and a friend of theirs, Alhaji Isa Jah have been kidnapped.They were said to have been on their way back to Bauchi ...



News Credibility Score: 99%