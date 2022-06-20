Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Start selling petrol at N180/litre and above, ignore official N165/litre cap, IPMAN tells filling stations
News photo Peoples Gazette  - The cartel said it was no longer possible to sell at the government's N165 per litre limit.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fuel scarcity: We can no longer sell at N165/litre – IPMAN Daily Post:
Fuel scarcity: We can no longer sell at N165/litre – IPMAN
We Can Not Sell Petrol Below N180 Per Litre— IPMAN Information Nigeria:
We Can Not Sell Petrol Below N180 Per Litre— IPMAN
Breaking : IPMAN Orders Members To Sell Petrol At N180 Per Litre CKN Nigeria:
Breaking : IPMAN Orders Members To Sell Petrol At N180 Per Litre
We Can Not Sell Petrol Below N180 Per Litre— IPMAN News Breakers:
We Can Not Sell Petrol Below N180 Per Litre— IPMAN
IPMAN directs members to sell fuel at N180 per litre The Point:
IPMAN directs members to sell fuel at N180 per litre


   More Picks
1 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
3 Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
4 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video) - Mojidelano, 11 hours ago
6 Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 EPL: Todd Boehly reacts as Chelsea Chairman, Bruce steps down - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 APC didn’t buy votes during Ekiti election - Oyebanji says as he meets Buhari - Legit, 14 hours ago
9 You'll know who I am today - Elderly man confronts policeman for allegedly slapping him (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 "Please do not lose your faith in God because of me" - Nigerian evangelist, Patience Otene reveals she had a baby out of wedlock, apologises to her followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info