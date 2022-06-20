Reps begin debate on motion seeking to override President Buhari Tuesday

Reps begin debate on motion seeking to override President Buhari Tuesday



Barring last minute changes in the House of Representatives’ legislative agenda for the week, members tomorrow, Tuesday commence debate on the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineReps begin debate on motion seeking to override President Buhari TuesdayBarring last minute changes in the House of Representatives’ legislative agenda for the week, members tomorrow, Tuesday commence debate on the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%