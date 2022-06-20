Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps begin debate on motion seeking to override President Buhari Tuesday
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Reps begin debate on motion seeking to override President Buhari Tuesday

Barring last minute changes in the House of Representatives’ legislative agenda for the week, members  tomorrow, Tuesday commence debate on the ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Motion seeking to override Buhari on Section 84(8) rejected at plenary Daily Post:
Motion seeking to override Buhari on Section 84(8) rejected at plenary
Electoral Act: House shelves motion on override of President Buhari The Sun:
Electoral Act: House shelves motion on override of President Buhari's veto
Electoral Act: Reps step down motion to veto Buhari on statutory delegates Premium Times:
Electoral Act: Reps step down motion to veto Buhari on statutory delegates
Reps Reject Motion Seeking To Override Buhari On Section 84(8) Independent:
Reps Reject Motion Seeking To Override Buhari On Section 84(8)
Electoral act: Reps reject motion seeking to override Buhari’s veto on section 84(8) The Street Journal:
Electoral act: Reps reject motion seeking to override Buhari’s veto on section 84(8)
Motion seeking to override Buhari on Section 84(8) rejected at plenary Pulse Nigeria:
Motion seeking to override Buhari on Section 84(8) rejected at plenary
Electoral Act: Reps Step Down Motion Seeking To Override Buhari On Statutory Delegates The Will:
Electoral Act: Reps Step Down Motion Seeking To Override Buhari On Statutory Delegates
Reps Reject Motion Seeking To Override Buhari On Section 84(8) Naija News:
Reps Reject Motion Seeking To Override Buhari On Section 84(8)
Motion Seeking To Override Buhari On Section 84(8) Suffers Setback Tori News:
Motion Seeking To Override Buhari On Section 84(8) Suffers Setback


   More Picks
1 Macmillan Nigeria Publisher charged with $156,700 fraud - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 I have picked my running mate, I don't know about any placeholder, Tinubu tells INEC - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
4 Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
5 Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
6 Fuel queues return to Lagos as IPMAN members shut stations - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Antonio Rudiger Officially Unveiled As Real Madrid Player Signing 4-year Deal Worth £315,000-A-Week - The Trent, 18 hours ago
8 Reps begin debate on motion seeking to override President Buhari Tuesday - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 How An Arabic Teacher, Fariuk Adam Sexually Assaulted 9 Pupils In Lagos - News Mirror, 12 hours ago
10 Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom for abducted worshippers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info