Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom for abducted worshippers
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Terrorists who attacked Maranatha Baptist Church and St Moses Catholic Church in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State are demanding N100m ransom for the worshippers in their

13 hours ago
