Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom for abducted worshippers
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Terrorists who attacked Maranatha Baptist Church and St Moses Catholic Church in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State are demanding N100m ransom for the worshippers in their
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
