Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Antonio Rudiger Officially Unveiled As Real Madrid Player Signing 4-year Deal Worth £315,000-A-Week
News photo The Trent  - Antonio Rudiger has been officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player following his move from Chelsea. The centre-back has agreed a

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Rudiger unveiled as new Real Madrid player Nigerian Tribune:
Rudiger unveiled as new Real Madrid player
Ancelotti Was Key To Real Madrid Move, Says Rudiger Channels Television:
Ancelotti Was Key To Real Madrid Move, Says Rudiger
LaLiga: It was Real Madrid or nothing - Rudiger Daily Post:
LaLiga: It was Real Madrid or nothing - Rudiger
Rudiger: Why I Was Determined To Join Real Madrid Complete Sports:
Rudiger: Why I Was Determined To Join Real Madrid
Antonio Rudiger unveiled as Real Madrid player after leaving Chelsea Linda Ikeji Blog:
Antonio Rudiger unveiled as Real Madrid player after leaving Chelsea
Antonio Rudiger Sends Heartfelt Message to Real Madrid Supporters Not Just OK:
Antonio Rudiger Sends Heartfelt Message to Real Madrid Supporters
Real Madrid Formally Presents Rudiger To Club The Will:
Real Madrid Formally Presents Rudiger To Club
Antonio Rudiger Officially Joins Real Madrid, Gives Heartfelt Speech To Fans. Legit 9ja:
Antonio Rudiger Officially Joins Real Madrid, Gives Heartfelt Speech To Fans.
Antonio Rudiger Officially Unveiled As Real Madrid Player Signing 4-year Deal Worth £315,000-A-Week News Breakers:
Antonio Rudiger Officially Unveiled As Real Madrid Player Signing 4-year Deal Worth £315,000-A-Week
Antonio Rudiger unveiled as Real Madrid player after signing 4-year contract Gist Reel:
Antonio Rudiger unveiled as Real Madrid player after signing 4-year contract
Antonio Rudiger Unveiled As Real Madrid Player (Photos) Tori News:
Antonio Rudiger Unveiled As Real Madrid Player (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Ogun police order Portable to surrender self at police station or face arrest - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
3 I have picked my running mate, I don't know about any placeholder, Tinubu tells INEC - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
4 Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
6 Reps begin debate on motion seeking to override President Buhari Tuesday - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 “My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit, 10 hours ago
8 Housemaid who killed ex-governor, Lucky Igbinedion's mum sentenced to death by hanging - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Antonio Rudiger Officially Unveiled As Real Madrid Player Signing 4-year Deal Worth £315,000-A-Week - The Trent, 23 hours ago
10 How An Arabic Teacher, Fariuk Adam Sexually Assaulted 9 Pupils In Lagos - News Mirror, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info