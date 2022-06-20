Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen Bomb Imo Market, Injure Traders, Set Vehicles Ablaze Over Sit-at-home Order
Sahara Reporters  - The hoodlums on Monday carried out the dastardly act while they were said to be enforcing every Monday’s sit-at-home order.

1 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
3 Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
4 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video) - Mojidelano, 11 hours ago
6 Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 EPL: Todd Boehly reacts as Chelsea Chairman, Bruce steps down - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 APC didn’t buy votes during Ekiti election - Oyebanji says as he meets Buhari - Legit, 14 hours ago
9 You'll know who I am today - Elderly man confronts policeman for allegedly slapping him (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 "Please do not lose your faith in God because of me" - Nigerian evangelist, Patience Otene reveals she had a baby out of wedlock, apologises to her followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
