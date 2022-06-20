Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video) Mojidelano - Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Ned Nwoko opined in a recent interview with BBC Igbo that Peter Obi the presidential candidate and flagbearer for the political sect, Labour Party will not emerge victorious in the coming 2023 presidential ...



News Credibility Score: 50%