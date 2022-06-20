Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video)
Mojidelano  - Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Ned Nwoko opined in a recent interview with BBC Igbo that Peter Obi the presidential candidate and flagbearer for the political sect, Labour Party will not emerge victorious in the coming 2023 presidential ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

   More Picks
1 "I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
6 You'll know who I am today - Elderly man confronts policeman for allegedly slapping him (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 EPL: Todd Boehly reacts as Chelsea Chairman, Bruce steps down - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 2023: Court Stops INEC From Closing Voter's Registration On June 30 - The New Diplomat, 6 hours ago
9 I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me - Tinubu - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
10 Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
