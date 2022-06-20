Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu has said that the Nigerian electorate is not ready to elect the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as President in 2023.


Speak

45 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 presidency: Peter Obi should wait till 2027 or 2031 – Babangida Daily Post:
2023 presidency: Peter Obi should wait till 2027 or 2031 – Babangida
Peter Obi May Be President In 2027 Or 2031, But 2023 ‘Too Early’ – Babangida Aliyu Channels Television:
Peter Obi May Be President In 2027 Or 2031, But 2023 ‘Too Early’ – Babangida Aliyu
2023 Is Too Early For Peter Obi To Become President Of Nigeria – Babangida Naija Loaded:
2023 Is Too Early For Peter Obi To Become President Of Nigeria – Babangida
Nigerians not ready for Peter Obi, maybe in 2031 - Babangida Aliyu - P.M. News PM News:
Nigerians not ready for Peter Obi, maybe in 2031 - Babangida Aliyu - P.M. News
2023 Is Too Early For Peter Obi, He Should Wait Till 2027 Or 2031 – Babangida Anaedo Online:
2023 Is Too Early For Peter Obi, He Should Wait Till 2027 Or 2031 – Babangida
2023 Is Too Early For Peter Obi To Become President Of Nigeria – Babangida Naija News:
2023 Is Too Early For Peter Obi To Become President Of Nigeria – Babangida
2023 ‘too early’ for Peter Obi to become president – Babangida Aliyu - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
2023 ‘too early’ for Peter Obi to become president – Babangida Aliyu - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 "I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 APC and PDP members in Imo North collapse structures for Peter Obi's Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 We’ve matched words with achievements, says Sanwo-Olu - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
6 You'll know who I am today - Elderly man confronts policeman for allegedly slapping him (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 EPL: Todd Boehly reacts as Chelsea Chairman, Bruce steps down - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 2023: Court Stops INEC From Closing Voter's Registration On June 30 - The New Diplomat, 6 hours ago
9 I was almost fed up in battle to secure APC ticket, prayer helped me - Tinubu - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
10 Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola tackles her fiancé, Mr Eazi after he celebrated himself on Father’s day - Yaba Left Online, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info