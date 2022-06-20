Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere donates exquisite restaurant to family of Deborah Yakubu killed at Shehu Shagari College of Education - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog  - Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM) Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere on Monday (June 20) donated an exquisite restaurant to the family of

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere donates restaurant to family of Deborah Yakubu k!lled at Shehu Shagari College of Education The Info NG:
Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere donates restaurant to family of Deborah Yakubu k!lled at Shehu Shagari College of Education
Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Donates Exquisite Restaurant to Family of Deborah Yakubu Killed At Shehu Shagari College of Education Edujandon:
Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Donates Exquisite Restaurant to Family of Deborah Yakubu Killed At Shehu Shagari College of Education
Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor donates luxurious restaurant to family of late Deborah Samuel (Photos) Gist Reel:
Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor donates luxurious restaurant to family of late Deborah Samuel (Photos)
OPM General Overseer, Apostle Chibuzor donates fully equipped restaurant to family of late Deborah Samuel (Photos) Naija Parrot:
OPM General Overseer, Apostle Chibuzor donates fully equipped restaurant to family of late Deborah Samuel (Photos)
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Late Deborah Samuels Parents Gifted A Restaurant By Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere
Late Deborah Samuel’s Parents ‘Open’ Restaurant In Port Harcourt – [Photos] Naija News:
Late Deborah Samuel’s Parents ‘Open’ Restaurant In Port Harcourt – [Photos]
Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor Donates Restaurant To Family Of Late Deborah Samuel (Photos) Tori News:
Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor Donates Restaurant To Family Of Late Deborah Samuel (Photos)


   More Picks
1 We may have 50% invalid registrants for 2023 polls because of court verdict - INEC reacts to court order stopping it from ending registration of voters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Abuja Court issues fresh order for INEC over voters' registration exercise - Legit, 24 hours ago
4 Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video) - Mojidelano, 14 hours ago
5 Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
6 "Please do not lose your faith in God because of me" - Nigerian evangelist, Patience Otene reveals she had a baby out of wedlock, apologises to her followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
8 ‘Burna Boy ruined my vacation ’ — Lady breaks silence on club shooting - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom for abducted worshippers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Buhari receives Ekiti governor-elect, happy with APC victory in election - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info