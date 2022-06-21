Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sexual misconduct: OAU, UNIABUJA dismiss four profs, 14 others
News photo The Punch  - No fewer than 18 lecturers in the nation’s tertiary institutions have been indicted and dismissed over sexual misconduct in one year, analysis of media reports by The PUNCH has revealed.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

OAU, UNIABUJA Dismiss Four Profs And 14 Others Over Sexual Misconduct (Read Details) Naija Loaded:
OAU, UNIABUJA Dismiss Four Profs And 14 Others Over Sexual Misconduct (Read Details)
OAU , UNIABUJA Dismiss Four Profs , 14 Others Over Sexual Harassment CKN Nigeria:
OAU , UNIABUJA Dismiss Four Profs , 14 Others Over Sexual Harassment
Sexual misconduct: OAU, UNIABUJA dismiss four profs, 14 others News Breakers:
Sexual misconduct: OAU, UNIABUJA dismiss four profs, 14 others
Sexual misconduct: OAU, UNIABUJA dismiss four profs, 14 others Affairs TV:
Sexual misconduct: OAU, UNIABUJA dismiss four profs, 14 others
OAU, UNIABUJA Dismiss Four Profs, 14 Others Over Sexual Misconduct Tori News:
OAU, UNIABUJA Dismiss Four Profs, 14 Others Over Sexual Misconduct


   More Picks
1 Macmillan Nigeria Publisher charged with $156,700 fraud - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 I have picked my running mate, I don't know about any placeholder, Tinubu tells INEC - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
4 Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
5 Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
6 Fuel queues return to Lagos as IPMAN members shut stations - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Antonio Rudiger Officially Unveiled As Real Madrid Player Signing 4-year Deal Worth £315,000-A-Week - The Trent, 18 hours ago
8 Reps begin debate on motion seeking to override President Buhari Tuesday - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 How An Arabic Teacher, Fariuk Adam Sexually Assaulted 9 Pupils In Lagos - News Mirror, 12 hours ago
10 Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom for abducted worshippers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info