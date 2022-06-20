Post News
News at a Glance
How An Arabic Teacher, Fariuk Adam Sexually Assaulted 9 Pupils In Lagos
News Mirror
- A nurse, Mrs Oluchi Nwoke-okoi, on Monday told an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court how an arabic teacher, Farouk Adam, allegedly fingered his nine Islamic pupils, ages seven to 13 years.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
How teacher ‘sexually assaulted’ nine children – Nurse
News Break:
How Arabic Teacher Sexually Assaulted Nine Islamic Pupils In Lagos
News Breakers:
‘How Arabic teacher sexually assaulted 9 pupils in Lagos’
iWitness:
How Arabic Teacher Allegedly Assaulted 9 Islamic Pupils Sexually In Lagos – Nurse
EduCeleb:
How Arabic school teacher sexually assaulted 9 pupils – Nurse
More Picks
1
"I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
5
Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
6
EPL: Todd Boehly reacts as Chelsea Chairman, Bruce steps down -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
APC didn’t buy votes during Ekiti election - Oyebanji says as he meets Buhari -
Legit,
13 hours ago
8
Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
9
You'll know who I am today - Elderly man confronts policeman for allegedly slapping him (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video) -
Mojidelano,
10 hours ago
