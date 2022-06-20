Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How An Arabic Teacher, Fariuk Adam Sexually Assaulted 9 Pupils In Lagos
News Mirror  - A nurse, Mrs Oluchi Nwoke-okoi, on Monday told an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court how an arabic teacher, Farouk Adam, allegedly fingered his nine Islamic pupils, ages seven to 13 years.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

How teacher ‘sexually assaulted’ nine children – Nurse Premium Times:
How teacher ‘sexually assaulted’ nine children – Nurse
How Arabic Teacher Sexually Assaulted Nine Islamic Pupils In Lagos News Break:
How Arabic Teacher Sexually Assaulted Nine Islamic Pupils In Lagos
‘How Arabic teacher sexually assaulted 9 pupils in Lagos’ News Breakers:
‘How Arabic teacher sexually assaulted 9 pupils in Lagos’
How Arabic Teacher Allegedly Assaulted 9 Islamic Pupils Sexually In Lagos – Nurse iWitness:
How Arabic Teacher Allegedly Assaulted 9 Islamic Pupils Sexually In Lagos – Nurse
How Arabic school teacher sexually assaulted 9 pupils – Nurse EduCeleb:
How Arabic school teacher sexually assaulted 9 pupils – Nurse


   More Picks
1 "I'm traumatised" Woman whose partner was shot after she refused Burna Boy's advances in a Lagos club recounts what transpired - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
5 Police neutralise one terrorist during gun battle, recover AK-47 rifle in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 EPL: Todd Boehly reacts as Chelsea Chairman, Bruce steps down - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
7 APC didn’t buy votes during Ekiti election - Oyebanji says as he meets Buhari - Legit, 13 hours ago
8 Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
9 You'll know who I am today - Elderly man confronts policeman for allegedly slapping him (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video) - Mojidelano, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info