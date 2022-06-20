Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Housemaid who killed ex-governor, Lucky Igbinedion's mum sentenced to death by hanging
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Criminal court 1 in Benin city, Edo state, has sentenced Dominion Okoro, the housemaid of late Madam Maria Igbinedion, mother of ex-governor of Edo state, Lucky Igbi
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Court Sentence Housemaid Who Killed Lucky Igbinedion’s Mother To Death By Hanging
The Street Journal:
Maid who killed mother of Edo ex governor, Lucky Igbinedion, sentenced to death by hanging
The Will:
Maid Who Killed Ex-Gov Lucky Igbinedion’s Mother To Die By Hanging
Naija News:
Housemaid Who Killed Lucky Igbinedion's Mother Sentenced To Death By Hanging
The New Diplomat:
Maid Sentenced to Death by Hanging for Killing Mother of Ex-Edo Governor Lucky Igbinedion
Edujandon:
House Maid To Die By Hanging For Killing Ex-Governor Igbinedion’s Mother (Details below)
Tori News:
Housemaid Who Killed Ex-governor, Lucky Igbinedion's Mum Sentenced To Death By Hanging
More Picks
1
Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video) -
Mojidelano,
16 hours ago
2
Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Macmillan Nigeria Publisher charged with $156,700 fraud -
Premium Times,
22 hours ago
4
I have picked my running mate, I don't know about any placeholder, Tinubu tells INEC -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
5
"Please do not lose your faith in God because of me" - Nigerian evangelist, Patience Otene reveals she had a baby out of wedlock, apologises to her followers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
7
Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
8
‘Burna Boy ruined my vacation ’ — Lady breaks silence on club shooting -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
9
Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom for abducted worshippers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Buhari receives Ekiti governor-elect, happy with APC victory in election -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...