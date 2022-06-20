Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Housemaid who killed ex-governor, Lucky Igbinedion's mum sentenced to death by hanging
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Criminal court 1 in Benin city, Edo state, has sentenced Dominion Okoro, the housemaid of late Madam Maria Igbinedion, mother of ex-governor of Edo state, Lucky Igbi

8 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video) - Mojidelano, 16 hours ago
2 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Macmillan Nigeria Publisher charged with $156,700 fraud - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
4 I have picked my running mate, I don't know about any placeholder, Tinubu tells INEC - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
5 "Please do not lose your faith in God because of me" - Nigerian evangelist, Patience Otene reveals she had a baby out of wedlock, apologises to her followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
8 ‘Burna Boy ruined my vacation ’ — Lady breaks silence on club shooting - The Nation, 24 hours ago
9 Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom for abducted worshippers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Buhari receives Ekiti governor-elect, happy with APC victory in election - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
