Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Sadio Mane set to undergo medical with Bayern Munich
News photo Daily Post  - Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane is expected to arrive at Munich airport around 10 am UK time this morning to undergo a medical with Bayern Munich. According

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Liverpool The Punch:
Liverpool's Mane completes Bayern medical
Bayern Medicals: Sadio Mane shows up like a yoruba angel. Yaba Left Online:
Bayern Medicals: Sadio Mane shows up like a yoruba angel.
BREAKING!! Sadio Mane Has Completed His Medicals With Bayern Munich Naija Loaded:
BREAKING!! Sadio Mane Has Completed His Medicals With Bayern Munich
Watch Sadio Mane Arrive at Bayern Munich for His Medicals Not Just OK:
Watch Sadio Mane Arrive at Bayern Munich for His Medicals
Sadio Mane Lands In Munich For His Medical Independent:
Sadio Mane Lands In Munich For His Medical
Transfer: Sadio Mane set to undergo medical with Bayern Munich Nigerian Eye:
Transfer: Sadio Mane set to undergo medical with Bayern Munich
Liverpool’s Mane completes Bayern medical News Breakers:
Liverpool’s Mane completes Bayern medical
Sadio Mane completes medical in Bayern Munich Fresh Reporters:
Sadio Mane completes medical in Bayern Munich
Liverpool’s Mane Spotted In Germany Signing Autographs After Completing Bayern Medical (Photo) Tori News:
Liverpool’s Mane Spotted In Germany Signing Autographs After Completing Bayern Medical (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Macmillan Nigeria Publisher charged with $156,700 fraud - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 I have picked my running mate, I don't know about any placeholder, Tinubu tells INEC - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
4 Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
5 Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
6 Fuel queues return to Lagos as IPMAN members shut stations - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Antonio Rudiger Officially Unveiled As Real Madrid Player Signing 4-year Deal Worth £315,000-A-Week - The Trent, 18 hours ago
8 Reps begin debate on motion seeking to override President Buhari Tuesday - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 How An Arabic Teacher, Fariuk Adam Sexually Assaulted 9 Pupils In Lagos - News Mirror, 12 hours ago
10 Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom for abducted worshippers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info