Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
We may have 50% invalid registrants for 2023 polls because of court verdict - INEC reacts to court order stopping it from ending registration of voters
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the court order which stopped it from discontinuing the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.
Festus O
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Court stops INEC from ending voter registration June 30
The Nation:
INEC loses bid to stop voter registration June 30
The Guardian:
Court restrains INEC from ending voter registration on June 30
Daily Trust:
Court stops INEC from ending voter registration
Leadership:
2023 Polls: Court Stops INEC From Ending Voter Registration
Channels Television:
We Will Give Effect To Court Order On Voter Registration – INEC
Vanguard News:
Why INEC should extend voter registration
The Sun:
Court stops INEC from ending voters’ registration – The Sun Nigeria
The Trent:
Court Stops INEC From Ending Voter Registration June 30
Hope for Nigeria:
Court halts INEC’s plan to stop voter registration on June 30
Independent:
Court Restrains INEC From Ending Voter Registration
The News Chronicle:
Court stops INEC from ending voter registration
The New Diplomat:
2023: Court Stops INEC From Closing Voter's Registration On June 30
News Breakers:
Court Stops INEC From Ending Voter Registration June 30
Olajide TV:
Court Stops INEC From Ending Voter Registration
Naija News:
INEC Stopped From Ending Registration
Diamond Celebrities:
Nigeria 2023: INEC Loses Bid To Stop Voter Registration On June 30
Nigeria Breaking News:
INEC Loses Bid To Stop Voter Registration On June 30
Screen Gist:
We Will Give Effect To Court Order On Voter Registration – INEC
