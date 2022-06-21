Post News
News at a Glance
Kano assembly elects new Deputy Speaker following resignation of former Deputy Speaker
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Lawmaker representing Ƙiru constituency, Kabiru Hassan Dashi was on Monday June 20 elected as the new Deputy Speaker of Kano state house of assembly.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
We may have 50% invalid registrants for 2023 polls because of court verdict - INEC reacts to court order stopping it from ending registration of voters -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Abuja Court issues fresh order for INEC over voters' registration exercise -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
Nigerian woman dies in auto crash 5 days after her wedding -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
4
Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
6
"Please do not lose your faith in God because of me" - Nigerian evangelist, Patience Otene reveals she had a baby out of wedlock, apologises to her followers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
Kano assembly elects new Deputy Speaker following resignation of former Deputy Speaker -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
8
‘Burna Boy ruined my vacation ’ — Lady breaks silence on club shooting -
The Nation,
21 hours ago
9
Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
10
Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video) -
Mojidelano,
13 hours ago
