Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Officers who extorted innocent man of N400k arrested by Police, photos go viral
News photo Legit  - A Nigerian man has thanked a senior officer identified as Benjamin Hundeyin who helped him recover his N400,000 which was taken by some corrupt Police officers.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Police Arrest Two Officers In Lagos For Extorting N400,000 From Resident Sahara Reporters:
Nigerian Police Arrest Two Officers In Lagos For Extorting N400,000 From Resident
Police has arrested two officers in Lagos for extorting N400,000 from resident Instablog 9ja:
Police has arrested two officers in Lagos for extorting N400,000 from resident
Two police officers arrested in Lagos for extorting N400,000 from resident Within Nigeria:
Two police officers arrested in Lagos for extorting N400,000 from resident
Police Officers Arrested For Extorting N320k From A Lady In Lagos (Video) Tori News:
Police Officers Arrested For Extorting N320k From A Lady In Lagos (Video)


   More Picks
1 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Ogun police order Portable to surrender self at police station or face arrest - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
3 I have picked my running mate, I don't know about any placeholder, Tinubu tells INEC - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
4 Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
6 Reps begin debate on motion seeking to override President Buhari Tuesday - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 “My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit, 10 hours ago
8 Housemaid who killed ex-governor, Lucky Igbinedion's mum sentenced to death by hanging - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Antonio Rudiger Officially Unveiled As Real Madrid Player Signing 4-year Deal Worth £315,000-A-Week - The Trent, 23 hours ago
10 How An Arabic Teacher, Fariuk Adam Sexually Assaulted 9 Pupils In Lagos - News Mirror, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info