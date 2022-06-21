Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
“My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday
Legit
- Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently took to social media to celebrate her son, Festus, on his 23rd birthday. Read more about this news on Legit.ng.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Iyabo Ojo's son addresses those who 'hate' him on 23rd birthday
The Info NG:
Iyabo Ojo celebrates son, Festus with heartwarming note on 23rd birthday
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Her Son On His Birthday | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija News:
Iyabo Ojo's Son, Festus Sends 'Powerful' Message To 'Haters' As He Clocks 23
Gist Reel:
Iyabo Ojo celebrates son, Festus with heartwarming note on 23rd birthday
News Breakers:
Iyabo Ojo’s son addresses those who ‘hate’ him on 23rd birthday – Punch Newspapers
Talk Glitz:
Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Son's Birthday
Kemi Filani Blog:
Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla celebrates her twin's birthday - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
We may have 50% invalid registrants for 2023 polls because of court verdict - INEC reacts to court order stopping it from ending registration of voters -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
Abuja Court issues fresh order for INEC over voters' registration exercise -
Legit,
24 hours ago
4
Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video) -
Mojidelano,
14 hours ago
5
Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
6
"Please do not lose your faith in God because of me" - Nigerian evangelist, Patience Otene reveals she had a baby out of wedlock, apologises to her followers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
8
‘Burna Boy ruined my vacation ’ — Lady breaks silence on club shooting -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
9
Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom for abducted worshippers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Buhari receives Ekiti governor-elect, happy with APC victory in election -
Ripples Nigeria,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...