Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday
Legit  - Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently took to social media to celebrate her son, Festus, on his 23rd birthday. Read more about this news on Legit.ng.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Iyabo Ojo The Punch:
Iyabo Ojo's son addresses those who 'hate' him on 23rd birthday
Iyabo Ojo celebrates son, Festus with heartwarming note on 23rd birthday The Info NG:
Iyabo Ojo celebrates son, Festus with heartwarming note on 23rd birthday
Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Her Son On His Birthday | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Her Son On His Birthday | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Iyabo Ojo Naija News:
Iyabo Ojo's Son, Festus Sends 'Powerful' Message To 'Haters' As He Clocks 23
Iyabo Ojo celebrates son, Festus with heartwarming note on 23rd birthday Gist Reel:
Iyabo Ojo celebrates son, Festus with heartwarming note on 23rd birthday
Iyabo Ojo’s son addresses those who ‘hate’ him on 23rd birthday – Punch Newspapers News Breakers:
Iyabo Ojo’s son addresses those who ‘hate’ him on 23rd birthday – Punch Newspapers
Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Son Talk Glitz:
Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Son's Birthday
Iyabo Ojo Kemi Filani Blog:
Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla celebrates her twin's birthday - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 We may have 50% invalid registrants for 2023 polls because of court verdict - INEC reacts to court order stopping it from ending registration of voters - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Abuja Court issues fresh order for INEC over voters' registration exercise - Legit, 24 hours ago
4 Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ Husband Explains Why Peter Obi Cannot Emerge As Nigeria’s President (Video) - Mojidelano, 14 hours ago
5 Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
6 "Please do not lose your faith in God because of me" - Nigerian evangelist, Patience Otene reveals she had a baby out of wedlock, apologises to her followers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
8 ‘Burna Boy ruined my vacation ’ — Lady breaks silence on club shooting - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom for abducted worshippers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 Buhari receives Ekiti governor-elect, happy with APC victory in election - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info