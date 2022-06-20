Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary
Naija News  - The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has claimed that Senate President Ahmad Lawan participated in Yobe

6 hours ago
1 Macmillan Nigeria Publisher charged with $156,700 fraud - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 I have picked my running mate, I don't know about any placeholder, Tinubu tells INEC - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
4 Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
5 Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
6 Fuel queues return to Lagos as IPMAN members shut stations - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Antonio Rudiger Officially Unveiled As Real Madrid Player Signing 4-year Deal Worth £315,000-A-Week - The Trent, 18 hours ago
8 Reps begin debate on motion seeking to override President Buhari Tuesday - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 How An Arabic Teacher, Fariuk Adam Sexually Assaulted 9 Pupils In Lagos - News Mirror, 12 hours ago
10 Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom for abducted worshippers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
