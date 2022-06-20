Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

OAUTH doctors embark on two-day warning strike over an alleged assault on one of them by a senior nurse.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Association of Resident Doctors at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, on Tuesday, embarked on a two-day warning strike over an alleged assault on one of them by a nurse.

