Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We didn't sign to impeach Kogi Speaker - Lawmakers fume
News photo Daily Post  - Lawmakers in the Kogi State House of Assembly have distanced themselves from the signatures collected to impeach the Speaker, Rt Hon. Mathew Kolawole. The

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We didn’t sign to impeach Kogi Speaker – Lawmakers fume Lawmakers in the Kogi State House of Assembly have distanced themselves from the signatures collected to impeach the Speaker, Rt Hon. Mathew Kolawole. Daily Times:
We didn’t sign to impeach Kogi Speaker – Lawmakers fume Lawmakers in the Kogi State House of Assembly have distanced themselves from the signatures collected to impeach the Speaker, Rt Hon. Mathew Kolawole.
Kogi lawmakers debunk alleged plan to impeach Speaker The Guardian:
Kogi lawmakers debunk alleged plan to impeach Speaker
Channels Television:
"The youths don't even have conscience again:" Hon Enema Paul insists Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly did not obtain loans in the name of the assembly.
Lawmakers Distance Selves From Signatures Used To Impeach Kogi Speaker The Trent:
Lawmakers Distance Selves From Signatures Used To Impeach Kogi Speaker
Lawmakers Distance Selves From Signatures Used To Impeach Kogi Speaker News Breakers:
Lawmakers Distance Selves From Signatures Used To Impeach Kogi Speaker
We Within Nigeria:
We're not part of move to impeach Kogi speaker – Lawmakers


   More Picks
1 Housemaid who killed ex-governor, Lucky Igbinedion's mum sentenced to death by hanging - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
4 “My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary - Naija News, 19 hours ago
7 I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 We demand to know what has become of our training funds - Justices write CJN - Legit, 14 hours ago
9 OAUTH doctors embark on two-day warning strike over an alleged assault on one of them by a senior nurse. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 ‘I can count many people he has insulted’ - Babangida reveals reason why Atiku didn’t pick Wike as running mate - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info