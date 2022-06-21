Post News
News at a Glance
We didn't sign to impeach Kogi Speaker - Lawmakers fume
Daily Post
- Lawmakers in the Kogi State House of Assembly have distanced themselves from the signatures collected to impeach the Speaker, Rt Hon. Mathew Kolawole. The
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
We didn’t sign to impeach Kogi Speaker – Lawmakers fume Lawmakers in the Kogi State House of Assembly have distanced themselves from the signatures collected to impeach the Speaker, Rt Hon. Mathew Kolawole.
The Guardian:
Kogi lawmakers debunk alleged plan to impeach Speaker
Channels Television:
"The youths don't even have conscience again:" Hon Enema Paul insists Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly did not obtain loans in the name of the assembly.
The Trent:
Lawmakers Distance Selves From Signatures Used To Impeach Kogi Speaker
News Breakers:
Lawmakers Distance Selves From Signatures Used To Impeach Kogi Speaker
Within Nigeria:
We're not part of move to impeach Kogi speaker – Lawmakers
More Picks
1
Housemaid who killed ex-governor, Lucky Igbinedion's mum sentenced to death by hanging -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election -
News Diary Online,
21 hours ago
4
“My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday -
Legit,
19 hours ago
5
Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
6
Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
7
I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
8
We demand to know what has become of our training funds - Justices write CJN -
Legit,
14 hours ago
9
OAUTH doctors embark on two-day warning strike over an alleged assault on one of them by a senior nurse. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
‘I can count many people he has insulted’ - Babangida reveals reason why Atiku didn’t pick Wike as running mate -
The Street Journal,
19 hours ago
