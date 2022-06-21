Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation
News photo Daily Post  - By Emmanuel Uzodinma and Eunice Udeh Amidst worsening insecurity in Nigeria, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, His Grace, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma has warned that a ...

