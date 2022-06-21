Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Niger IPMAN shut down fuel stations over killing of attendant by NAF officer
News photo Daily Post  - The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, in Niger State has ordered all its members to shut down operations in the state.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

