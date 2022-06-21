Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Suspected bandits release Bauchi village head, son, from captivity
News photo The Punch  - Suspected bandits have released from their captivity the head of Zira village in the Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Yahya Abubakar, and his son, Habibu.

