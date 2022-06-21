Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cyber-Fraud: Yahoo Boy To Wash Toilet For Eight Months In Osun
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Yahoo Boy to wash toilet for eight months in Osun AIT:
Yahoo Boy to wash toilet for eight months in Osun
EFCC:
Cyber-Fraud: Yahoo Boy to Wash Toilet for Eight Months in Osun The Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Monday, June 20, 2022, secured five convictions before the Federal and State High Courts in Ibadan, Oyo State and Osogbo, Osun State respectively.
Yahoo Boy to wash toilet for 8 months for cyber-fraud — First Reports First Reports:
Yahoo Boy to wash toilet for 8 months for cyber-fraud — First Reports
Yahoo boy to wash toilet for eight months in Osun Republican Nigeria:
Yahoo boy to wash toilet for eight months in Osun
Yahoo boy to wash toilets for eight months in Osun - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Yahoo boy to wash toilets for eight months in Osun - Kemi Filani News
Yahoo Boys Ordered to Wash Toilet For Eight Months in Osun (Photo) Tori News:
Yahoo Boys Ordered to Wash Toilet For Eight Months in Osun (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
4 Housemaid who killed ex-governor, Lucky Igbinedion's mum sentenced to death by hanging - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Reps begin debate on motion seeking to override President Buhari Tuesday - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
6 “My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit, 12 hours ago
7 Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary - Naija News, 12 hours ago
8 How An Arabic Teacher, Fariuk Adam Sexually Assaulted 9 Pupils In Lagos - News Mirror, 18 hours ago
9 Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom for abducted worshippers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 We demand to know what has become of our training funds - Justices write CJN - Legit, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info