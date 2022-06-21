Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Commercial bus operators hike fares as fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos — NEWSVERGE
News Verge
- Commercial bus operators on Tuesday hiked their fares on various routes in Lagos State due to the lingering scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol in the state.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Commercial bus operators hike fares as fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos
The Sun:
Commercial bus operators hike fares as fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos
Premium Times:
Fuel Scarcity: Commercial bus operators hike fares in Lagos
Peoples Gazette:
Lagos commercial bus operators hike fares as fuel scarcity lingers
The Eagle Online:
Commercial bus operators hike fares as fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos
PM News:
Fuel scarcity: Lagos bus operators hike fares
News Wire NGR:
Fuel Scarcity: Commercial bus operators in Lagos hike fares by 50%
News Diary Online:
Commercial bus operators hike fares as fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos
Mojidelano:
Commercial Bus Operators Increase Fares As Fuel Scarcity Lingers In Lagos
News Breakers:
Commercial bus operators hike fares as fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos
Tori News:
Commercial Bus Drivers Increase Fares As Fuel Scarcity Lingers In Lagos
More Picks
1
Last I checked I signed no divorce papers - Maureen Esisi reveals she and actor Blossom Chukwujekwu are not divorced -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Commercial bus operators hike fares as fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
21 hours ago
3
I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
“My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday -
Legit,
24 hours ago
5
Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary -
Naija News,
1 day ago
6
Singer Portable 'weds' lover at child's naming ceremony -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
7
Remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be rescued alive – Buhari insists -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
8
Why I dumped APGA for Labour Party – Victor Umeh -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
9
No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
10
Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
About Us
Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
RSS Feed
Sign Up
