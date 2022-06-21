Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Three Senators dump APC
News photo The Nation  - Three Senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have resigned from the party. The lawmakers are Senators Ahmad Babba-Kaita (Katsina North); Lawal Yahaya Gumau (Bauchi South) and Francis Alimikhena (Edo North). Whilst Babba-Kaita and ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Three senators dump APC The Guardian:
Three senators dump APC
Three senators dump APC News Breakers:
Three senators dump APC
3 Senators Dump APC Politics Nigeria:
3 Senators Dump APC
Another Senator From Buhari’s State, Two Others Dump APC NPO Reports:
Another Senator From Buhari’s State, Two Others Dump APC
Three senators dump APC for opposition parties Within Nigeria:
Three senators dump APC for opposition parties


   More Picks
1 Nigerians are not ready for Peter Obi to be president in 2023, maybe 2027 Or 2031 ? Ex Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 I have picked my running mate, I don't know about any placeholder, Tinubu tells INEC - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
3 Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
4 Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online, 9 hours ago
5 Reps begin debate on motion seeking to override President Buhari Tuesday - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Governor Soludo Debunks Claim That Peter Obi’s Alleged $20m Investment In SABMiller Brewery For Anambra Now Worth $100m - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
7 “My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit, 7 hours ago
8 How An Arabic Teacher, Fariuk Adam Sexually Assaulted 9 Pupils In Lagos - News Mirror, 13 hours ago
9 Kaduna church attack: Terrorists demand N100m ransom for abducted worshippers - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 Buhari receives Ekiti governor-elect, happy with APC victory in election - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info