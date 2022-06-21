Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare
News photo The Punch  - No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CJN Replies Aggrieved Justices, Says No Hostility In Supreme Court Channels Television:
CJN Replies Aggrieved Justices, Says No Hostility In Supreme Court
CJN, Mohammad, responds to allegations of poor welfare by judges Ripples Nigeria:
CJN, Mohammad, responds to allegations of poor welfare by judges
CJN, Mohammad, responds to allegations of poor welfare by judges Igbere TV News:
CJN, Mohammad, responds to allegations of poor welfare by judges
CJN Responds To Supreme Court Justices Letter Protesting Poor Welfare The Trent:
CJN Responds To Supreme Court Justices Letter Protesting Poor Welfare
Alleged Incompetence: CJN Tanko Replies Supreme Court Justices The Will:
Alleged Incompetence: CJN Tanko Replies Supreme Court Justices
Poor welfare: CJN counters Justices, says Supreme Court living up to its responsibility — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Poor welfare: CJN counters Justices, says Supreme Court living up to its responsibility — Daily Nigerian
No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare The Eagle Online:
No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare
CJN Replies Aggrieved Justices, Says No Hostility In Supreme Court GQ Buzz:
CJN Replies Aggrieved Justices, Says No Hostility In Supreme Court
CJN Responds To Supreme Court Justices Letter Protesting Poor Welfare News Breakers:
CJN Responds To Supreme Court Justices Letter Protesting Poor Welfare
No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare Star News:
No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare


   More Picks
1 Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
3 “My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit, 21 hours ago
4 2023: Why Tinubu is best for Nigeria – Al-Makura - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 Remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be rescued alive – Buhari insists - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary - Naija News, 21 hours ago
9 We demand to know what has become of our training funds - Justices write CJN - Legit, 16 hours ago
10 Lagos Task Force to crush 250 power bikes, despatch motorcycles for violating traffic rules - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info