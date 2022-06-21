Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Nation
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
EFCC arraigns retired Prison Comptroller over N8.7m land scam
Daily Post
- The Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, arraigned one Kayode Raphael Odeyemi, a 62-year-old retired
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Nigerian Anti-graft Agency, @officialEFCC Arraigns Retired Prisons Comptroller Over Alleged N8.7m Land Scam
The Trent:
EFCC Arraigns Retired Prison Comptroller Over Alleged N8.7 Million Scam
Independent:
Retired Prisons Comptroller Docked For N8.7m Land Scam
Prompt News:
Retired Prisons Comptroller Docked for N8.7m Land Scam
News Breakers:
EFCC Arraigns Retired Prison Comptroller Over Alleged N8.7 Million Scam
More Picks
1
Housemaid who killed ex-governor, Lucky Igbinedion's mum sentenced to death by hanging -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
4
“My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday -
Legit,
16 hours ago
5
Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
6
Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary -
Naija News,
16 hours ago
7
How An Arabic Teacher, Fariuk Adam Sexually Assaulted 9 Pupils In Lagos -
News Mirror,
22 hours ago
8
We demand to know what has become of our training funds - Justices write CJN -
Legit,
11 hours ago
9
I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
10
OAUTH doctors embark on two-day warning strike over an alleged assault on one of them by a senior nurse. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
