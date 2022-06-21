Igboho: I Haven’t Stopped Agitating For Yoruba Nation — There’s No Going Back Information Nigeria - Sunday Adeyemo, Yoruba nation agitator better known as Sunday Igboho, has stated that there is no going back on his demand for the actualisation of a separate country for the Yoruba in Nigeria. Igboho spoke in a video released on Sunday to celebrate ...



News Credibility Score: 90%