Igboho: I Haven’t Stopped Agitating For Yoruba Nation — There’s No Going Back
News photo Information Nigeria  - Sunday Adeyemo, Yoruba nation agitator better known as Sunday Igboho, has stated that there is no going back on his demand for the actualisation of a separate country for the Yoruba in Nigeria. Igboho spoke in a video released on Sunday to celebrate ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

