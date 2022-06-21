Post News
Buhari Appoints Abdullahi Bala, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Police Trust Fund
Vanguard News
- President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Abdullahi Bala as the new Executive Secretary for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF)
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Buhari appoints Abdullahi Bala as Nigeria Police Trust Fund Secretary
The Nation:
Buhari appoints new Executive Secretary NPTF
Independent:
Buhari Appoints New Executive Secretary For Police Trust Fund
Daily Nigerian:
Buhari appoints new Executive Secretary for Police Trust Fund — Daily Nigerian
News Verge:
Buhari appoints new Executive Secretary for Police Trust Fund
The Will:
Buhari Appoints Bala As Executive Secretary Of Police Trust Fund
News Breakers:
Buhari appoints Bala as executive secretary of Police Trust Fund
Within Nigeria:
Buhari appoints Abdullahi Bala as Nigeria Police Trust Fund Secretary
Tunde Ednut:
Buhari appoints Abdullahi Bala as Nigeria Police Trust Fund Secretary
Eco City Reporters:
Buhari appoints Abdullahi Bala as Nigeria Police Trust Fund Secretary
More Picks
1
"He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
Singer Portable ties the knot with his babymama, Omobewaji at his child's naming ceremony (Photos and Video) - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Last I checked I signed no divorce papers - Maureen Esisi reveals she and actor Blossom Chukwujekwu are not divorced -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel -
Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
6
"Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC -
Legit,
6 hours ago
7
Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Terrorists building hideouts in Kwara, Niger States - Senate alerts military -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
Buhari Appoints Abdullahi Bala, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Police Trust Fund -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Sadio Mane in Munich ahead €41 million move from Liverpool -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
