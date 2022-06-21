Singer Portable ties the knot with his babymama, Omobewaji at his child's naming ceremony (Photos and Video) - Kemi Filani News

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
“My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
2023: Why Tinubu is best for Nigeria – Al-Makura - Daily Post,
15 hours ago
|
5
|
Remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be rescued alive – Buhari insists - News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
|
6
|
Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
8
|
Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary - Naija News,
21 hours ago
|
9
|
We demand to know what has become of our training funds - Justices write CJN - Legit,
16 hours ago
|
10
|
Lagos Task Force to crush 250 power bikes, despatch motorcycles for violating traffic rules - The Guardian,
2 hours ago