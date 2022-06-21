Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Portable's aide hits bike rider with singer's car, victim dies
News photo The Punch  - Tragedy struck at the Iyano Ilogbo area of Ogun State when a Range Rover, belonging to fast rising Nigerian singer, Portable, hit a bike rider.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Portable’s Aide Kills Bike Rider With Singer’s Car Independent:
Portable’s Aide Kills Bike Rider With Singer’s Car
Portable’s Aide Hits Bike Rider With Singer’s Car, Victim Dies Silverbird TV:
Portable’s Aide Hits Bike Rider With Singer’s Car, Victim Dies
Portable Mp3 Bullet:
Portable's aide crushes bike rider to death with Singer's car
Portable’s aide kills bike man in Ogun State EE Live:
Portable’s aide kills bike man in Ogun State
Ogun: Portable’s Aide Kills Bike Rider In Auto Crash (Video) Mojidelano:
Ogun: Portable’s Aide Kills Bike Rider In Auto Crash (Video)


   More Picks
1 I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be rescued alive – Buhari insists - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
3 No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria’s Economic Situation Affecting Us, CJN Reacts To Protest Letter By S’Court Justices - Leadership, 23 hours ago
6 "Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC - Legit, 3 hours ago
7 Troops of Operation Hadin Kai hands over 2 rescued Chibok girls, 2 children to Borno Govt - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
8 Deceit - Maureen Esisi gives reason she and ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu, went their separate ways after four years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 We demand to know what has become of our training funds - Justices write CJN - Legit, 20 hours ago
10 Lagos Task Force to crush 250 power bikes, despatch motorcycles for violating traffic rules - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info