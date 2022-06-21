Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: C/River will deliver votes for Tinubu – Ayade
The Nation  - Cross River Gov. Ben Ayade on Tuesday disclosed that the state would work hard to ensure the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Sen. Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.Addressing newsmen at the Margaret Ekpo International Airpo

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cross River The Punch:
Cross River'll deliver 100% votes for Tinubu, Ayade promises
2023: C/River will deliver votes for Tinubu - Ayade The Eagle Online:
2023: C/River will deliver votes for Tinubu - Ayade
2023: C/River will deliver votes for Tinubu— Ayade - P.M. News PM News:
2023: C/River will deliver votes for Tinubu— Ayade - P.M. News
2023: C/River will deliver votes for Tinubu— Ayade News Breakers:
2023: C/River will deliver votes for Tinubu— Ayade


   More Picks
1 Housemaid who killed ex-governor, Lucky Igbinedion's mum sentenced to death by hanging - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
4 “My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary - Naija News, 19 hours ago
7 I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 We demand to know what has become of our training funds - Justices write CJN - Legit, 14 hours ago
9 OAUTH doctors embark on two-day warning strike over an alleged assault on one of them by a senior nurse. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 ‘I can count many people he has insulted’ - Babangida reveals reason why Atiku didn’t pick Wike as running mate - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info