Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zamfara: 3,000 kidnapped victims released in three years — Commissioner
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, has said over 3,000 kidnapped victims have been released since the present government

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

3,000 kidnapped victims freed in Zamfara - State govt confirms Daily Post:
3,000 kidnapped victims freed in Zamfara - State govt confirms
3,000 kidnapped victims freed in Zamfara – Official Daily Trust:
3,000 kidnapped victims freed in Zamfara – Official
Zamfara secures release of over 3000 kidnapped victims Vanguard News:
Zamfara secures release of over 3000 kidnapped victims
Zamfara govt secures release of 3,000 kidnap victims – Official — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Zamfara govt secures release of 3,000 kidnap victims – Official — Daily Nigerian
Zamfara govt secures release of 3,000 kidnap victims – Official News Breakers:
Zamfara govt secures release of 3,000 kidnap victims – Official
We Within Nigeria:
We've secured release of over 3000 kidnap victims since 2009, says Zamfara govt


   More Picks
1 Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 “My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Why Tinubu is best for Nigeria – Al-Makura - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 EFCC arraigns ex-Deputy Comptroller of Correctional Service for N8.7m land scam - The Punch, 3 hours ago
5 Remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be rescued alive – Buhari insists - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
6 No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s Economic Situation Affecting Us, CJN Reacts To Protest Letter By S’Court Justices - Leadership, 20 hours ago
10 Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary - Naija News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info