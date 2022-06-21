Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NGE, NPAN, NUJ, other stakeholders insist on self-regulatory framework
The Eagle Online  - The stakeholders, comprising representatives of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Media Rights Agenda (MRA) and the International Press Centre (IPC), as ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NGE, NPAN, NUJ, other stakeholders insist on self-regulatory framework Vanguard News:
NGE, NPAN, NUJ, other stakeholders insist on self-regulatory framework
NGE, NPAN, NUJ, Other Stakeholders Insist On Self-regulatory Framework Leadership:
NGE, NPAN, NUJ, Other Stakeholders Insist On Self-regulatory Framework
NGE, NPAN, NUJ, Other stakeholders Insist On Self-Regulatory Framework – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
NGE, NPAN, NUJ, Other stakeholders Insist On Self-Regulatory Framework – The Sun Nigeria
NGE, NPAN, NUJ, Other Stakeholders Insist On Self-Regulatory Framework The Tide:
NGE, NPAN, NUJ, Other Stakeholders Insist On Self-Regulatory Framework
NGE, NPAN, NUJ to pursue self-regulatory framework Nigerian Pilot:
NGE, NPAN, NUJ to pursue self-regulatory framework


   More Picks
1 Housemaid who killed ex-governor, Lucky Igbinedion's mum sentenced to death by hanging - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
4 “My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
6 Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary - Naija News, 19 hours ago
7 I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 We demand to know what has become of our training funds - Justices write CJN - Legit, 14 hours ago
9 OAUTH doctors embark on two-day warning strike over an alleged assault on one of them by a senior nurse. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 ‘I can count many people he has insulted’ - Babangida reveals reason why Atiku didn’t pick Wike as running mate - The Street Journal, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info