Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Court Fixes Date To Hear Suit Challenging Opposition PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku’s Nigerian Citizenship
News photo Sahara Reporters  - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed July 20 for the determination of a suit challenging the nationality of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.Atiku was in May elected to represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the party’s ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 Presidency: Court fixes July 20 to hear suit querying Atiku Vanguard News:
2023 Presidency: Court fixes July 20 to hear suit querying Atiku's citizenship
Court To Hear Suit Querying Atiku’s Citizenship July 20 Leadership:
Court To Hear Suit Querying Atiku’s Citizenship July 20
2023 UPDATE: Court Fixes Date To Hear Suit Querying Atiku Abubakar’s Citizenship Naija Loaded:
2023 UPDATE: Court Fixes Date To Hear Suit Querying Atiku Abubakar’s Citizenship
Court To Hear Suit Querying Atiku’s Citizenship July 20 The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court To Hear Suit Querying Atiku’s Citizenship July 20
2023: Court fixes date to hear suit querying Atiku Abubakar’s citizenship Pulse Nigeria:
2023: Court fixes date to hear suit querying Atiku Abubakar’s citizenship


   More Picks
1 Housemaid who killed ex-governor, Lucky Igbinedion's mum sentenced to death by hanging - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
4 “My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit, 16 hours ago
5 Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary - Naija News, 16 hours ago
7 How An Arabic Teacher, Fariuk Adam Sexually Assaulted 9 Pupils In Lagos - News Mirror, 22 hours ago
8 We demand to know what has become of our training funds - Justices write CJN - Legit, 11 hours ago
9 I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 OAUTH doctors embark on two-day warning strike over an alleged assault on one of them by a senior nurse. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info