Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSCDC arrests seven men for removing, selling road barricades in Imo
Daily Post  - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested seven men for allegedly removing and selling road barricades in Imo State. NSCDC’s Acting State Commandant in Imo, Mr Chukwuemeka Odimba, said this while parading the suspects in Owerri, ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NSCDC arrests 7 for alleged vandalism in Imo Ripples Nigeria:
NSCDC arrests 7 for alleged vandalism in Imo
Seven Men Arrested, Paraded For Selling Road Barricades In Imo Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Seven Men Arrested, Paraded For Selling Road Barricades In Imo
NSCDC arrests seven for alleged vandalism, selling road barricades The Eagle Online:
NSCDC arrests seven for alleged vandalism, selling road barricades
Seven Men Arrested, Paraded For Selling Road Barricades In Imo | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Seven Men Arrested, Paraded For Selling Road Barricades In Imo | Ladun Liadi's Blog
NSCDC Arrests Seven For Removing, Selling Road Barricades In Imo Tori News:
NSCDC Arrests Seven For Removing, Selling Road Barricades In Imo


   More Picks
1 "He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Deceit - Maureen Esisi gives reason she and ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu, went their separate ways after four years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Singer Portable ties the knot with his babymama, Omobewaji at his child's naming ceremony (Photos and Video) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Last I checked I signed no divorce papers - Maureen Esisi reveals she and actor Blossom Chukwujekwu are not divorced - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
6 "Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC - Legit, 7 hours ago
7 2023: C/River will deliver votes for Tinubu – Ayade - The Nation, 21 hours ago
8 Buhari Appoints Abdullahi Bala, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Police Trust Fund - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu to be buried in Abia this Saturday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Terrorists building hideouts in Kwara, Niger States - Senate alerts military - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info