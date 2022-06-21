2022 WAFU B: Golden Eaglets To Face Burkina Faso In Final

In the second semi-final played on Tuesday Burkina Faso edged hosts Ghana 1-0, courtesy of a second half penalty converted by Ousamane ... Complete Sports - The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will take on Burkina Faso in the final of the WAFU B U-17 tournament on Friday.



