Voter registration: Nigerians to receive PVCs January 2023 – INEC
News photo The Punch  - The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday announced that the Permanent Voter Cards of eligible voters who are just completing their registration may not be ready until January 2023.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

