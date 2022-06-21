Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


​Suspected homosexual arrested for allegedly molesting 19 minors in Abuja
News photo Daily Post  - The FCT Administration (FCTA), Social Development Secretariat (SDS) has nabbed a suspected homosexual.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Suspected homosexual nabbed for allegedly molesting 19 minors in Abuja Vanguard News:
Suspected homosexual nabbed for allegedly molesting 19 minors in Abuja
Homosexual nabbed for molesting 19 minors in Abuja | Metro | herald.ng The Herald:
Homosexual nabbed for molesting 19 minors in Abuja | Metro | herald.ng
Notorious homosexual nabbed for allegedly molesting 19 minors in Abuja — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Notorious homosexual nabbed for allegedly molesting 19 minors in Abuja — Daily Nigerian
Suspected homosexual nabbed for allegedly molesting 19 minors The Eagle Online:
Suspected homosexual nabbed for allegedly molesting 19 minors
Notorious homosexual nabbed for allegedly molesting 19 minors in Abuja News Breakers:
Notorious homosexual nabbed for allegedly molesting 19 minors in Abuja


   More Picks
1 Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 “My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 EFCC arraigns ex-Deputy Comptroller of Correctional Service for N8.7m land scam - The Punch, 3 hours ago
4 Remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be rescued alive – Buhari insists - News Diary Online, 18 hours ago
5 No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s Economic Situation Affecting Us, CJN Reacts To Protest Letter By S’Court Justices - Leadership, 20 hours ago
9 Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary - Naija News, 23 hours ago
10 We demand to know what has become of our training funds - Justices write CJN - Legit, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info