News at a Glance
Osun 2022: APC to inaugurate 86-member campaign council Thursday
The Punch
- Osun 2022: APC to inaugurate 86-member campaign council Thursday
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Osun 2022: Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje head APC's national campaign council
The Nation:
Sanwo-Olu heads 86-man Campaign Council for Osun governorship poll
Vanguard News:
Sanwo-Olu, 20 APC Govs, others to lead Osun Guber Campaigns
Channels Television:
Osun Election: Sanwo-Olu Heads APC’s 86-Member Campaign Council
The Herald:
Osun 2022: APC constitutes 86-member campaign council | Politics | herald.ng
Nigerian Eye:
Osun governorship: APC appoints Sanwo-Olu to lead 86-member campaign council
Pulse Nigeria:
Osun 2022: APC constitutes 86-member campaign council
News Diary Online:
Osun 2022: APC constitutes 86-member campaign council
News Verge:
Osun 2022: APC constitutes 86-member campaign council — NEWSVERGE
Naija News:
APC Sets Up 86-Member Campaign Council For 2022 Osun Governorship Election (Full List)
City Mirror News:
Osun 2022: Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje Head APC Campaign Council
NPO Reports:
Sanwo-Olu Leads APC’s Campaign for Oyetola’s Re-election
More Picks
1
"He had an unblemished career" - Nigerian Army denies late Major Udiandeye was facing court martial before he committed suicide -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Terrorists Have Taken Over Forests In Nigeria, Akeredolu Says Has He Calls For International Help | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Deceit - Maureen Esisi gives reason she and ex-husband, Blossom Chukwujekwu, went their separate ways after four years of marriage -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
EFCC arraigns ex-Deputy Comptroller of Correctional Service for N8.7m land scam -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
5
Nigerian London-Lagos Biker, Adeyanju To Embark On Another Trip To Israel -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
6
Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News -
PM News,
19 hours ago
7
Osun 2022: APC to inaugurate 86-member campaign council Thursday -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
8
Nigerian tech Start-up wins $10,000 at Commonwealth Youth Forum in Kigali -
The News Guru,
11 hours ago
9
"Find him for me please": Davido searches for boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC -
Legit,
11 hours ago
10
2023: C/River will deliver votes for Tinubu – Ayade -
The Nation,
1 day ago
