Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ohanaeze Denies Dumping Peter Obi To Endorse Tinubu For President, Says Such Claims Are 'From Pit Of Hell'
Sahara Reporters  - The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has debunked reports that it endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ahmed Tinubu.It described such reports as a lie from the pit of hell that is meant to ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘We never dumped Peter Obi’ — Ohanaeze says as it debunks endorsing Tinubu Vanguard News:
‘We never dumped Peter Obi’ — Ohanaeze says as it debunks endorsing Tinubu
Presidency: Ohanaeze denies dumping Peter Obi to endorse Tinubu Daily Post:
Presidency: Ohanaeze denies dumping Peter Obi to endorse Tinubu
2023: Ohanaeze Speaks On Dumping Peter Obi To Endorse Tinubu Naija News:
2023: Ohanaeze Speaks On Dumping Peter Obi To Endorse Tinubu
Ohanaeze Denies Dumping Peter Obi To Endorse Tinubu For President, Says Such Claims Are ‘From Pit Of Hell’ News Breakers:
Ohanaeze Denies Dumping Peter Obi To Endorse Tinubu For President, Says Such Claims Are ‘From Pit Of Hell’
2023: We’ve Not Dumped Peter Obi For Tinubu – Ohanaeze Ndigbo Anaedo Online:
2023: We’ve Not Dumped Peter Obi For Tinubu – Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Tinubu: Ohanaeze Debunks Reports About Endorsement Of APC Candidate Mojidelano:
Tinubu: Ohanaeze Debunks Reports About Endorsement Of APC Candidate


   More Picks
1 Last I checked I signed no divorce papers - Maureen Esisi reveals she and actor Blossom Chukwujekwu are not divorced - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Commercial bus operators hike fares as fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 21 hours ago
3 I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 “My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary - Naija News, 1 day ago
6 Singer Portable 'weds' lover at child's naming ceremony - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 Remaining kidnapped railway passengers must be rescued alive – Buhari insists - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
8 Why I dumped APGA for Labour Party – Victor Umeh - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
9 No Supreme Court justice without SUV, cars, CJN denies alleged poor welfare - The Punch, 20 hours ago
10 Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info