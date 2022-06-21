Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Immigration issued 625,000 passports in five months, says Aregbesola
News photo The Punch  - The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has said the Nigeria Immigration Service received over 750, 000 applications out of which a total of 625,000 passports have been issued to Nigerians since the beginning of the year.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

