Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OAP Toolz Explains Why She Doesn’t Like The Term ‘Strong Woman’
Motherhood In-Style  - Nigerian radio personality and presenter, Tolu Oniru -Demuren, popularly known as Toolz, has said she doesn’t like it when a woman is described as ‘strong’.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I don’t want be called ‘strong woman’ – Toolz The Nation:
Why I don’t want be called ‘strong woman’ – Toolz
Why I Don’t Like Being Called ‘Strong Woman’ -Toolz Media personality, Tolu Oniru-Demuren, popularly known as Toolz has revealed reasons she dislikes being referred to as a ‘strong woman’ In a post on her Instagram page, the mother of two said Vanguard News:
Why I Don’t Like Being Called ‘Strong Woman’ -Toolz Media personality, Tolu Oniru-Demuren, popularly known as Toolz has revealed reasons she dislikes being referred to as a ‘strong woman’ In a post on her Instagram page, the mother of two said
I Don’t Like The Term ‘Strong Woman’ – Toolz Information Nigeria:
I Don’t Like The Term ‘Strong Woman’ – Toolz
I Don’t Like The Term ‘Strong Woman’ – Toolz Naija News:
I Don’t Like The Term ‘Strong Woman’ – Toolz
I Don’t Like The Term ‘Strong Woman’ – Toolz News Breakers:
I Don’t Like The Term ‘Strong Woman’ – Toolz


   More Picks
1 Housemaid who killed ex-governor, Lucky Igbinedion's mum sentenced to death by hanging - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Heartwarming video of Liberian President, George Weah, participating in Kizz Daniel's Buga challenge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Ekiti: Adamu dismisses allegation of vote buying during Saturday’s election - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
4 “My first love”: Iyabo Ojo pens touching message to son Festus on 23rd birthday - Legit, 15 hours ago
5 2023: Why Tinubu is best for Nigeria – Al-Makura - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
6 Insecurity: Archbishop Chukwuma calls for revolution, Buhari’s resignation - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Trouble In APC As Adamu Claims Lawan Contested Yobe North Senatorial Primary - Naija News, 15 hours ago
8 How An Arabic Teacher, Fariuk Adam Sexually Assaulted 9 Pupils In Lagos - News Mirror, 21 hours ago
9 We demand to know what has become of our training funds - Justices write CJN - Legit, 10 hours ago
10 I do not mean any harm to them - Singer, Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, retract his statement - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info