Bill Cosby found liable in 47 year-old sexual assault case - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Comedian Bill Cosby found liable for sexually assaulting a woman at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was a teenager.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

