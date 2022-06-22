Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

States to lose N19bn in oil, gas revenues in 2022 – World Bank
News photo The Punch  - The World Bank has said that Nigerian states will likely lose N18.8bn in oil and gas revenues in 2022, as worsening revenue collection at the federation level increases budgetary pressures for the states.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

