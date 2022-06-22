Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai hands over 2 rescued Chibok girls, 2 children to Borno Govt
News photo Vanguard News  - The Theatre Commander Joint Taskforce Northeast 'Operation HADIN KAI' Major General Christopher Musa on Tuesday handed over two rescued Chibok school girls who have been in the captivity of Boko Haram for the past nine years.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

