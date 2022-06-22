Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Body of Benchers raises peace panel as Supreme Court justices fight CJN
The Punch  - Following the rift between the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad, and 14 Supreme Court Justices over welfare and administrative issues, the Body of Benchers has set up a seven-man committee to look into the matter.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

